Near collision at Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way concerns Kelowna mother. (Suzie Q.)

Caught on camera: Van runs red light, almost crashes in Kelowna

Video was caught by another drivers’ dash cam

A Kelowna woman was driving through an intersection with her child when a white van ran a red light, narrowly missing a car infront of it.

The incident happened at Enterprise Way and Dilworth Drive Tuesday, (June11) at 7:30 p.m.

“If I was going any faster it would have hit me and possibly hurt me and my child,” said Suzie Quie.

Quie captured the the red light runner on her dash-cam, and she hopes the driver was caught by a street camera.

“I am worried this driver may hit someone else who is put in the same position,” she said.

