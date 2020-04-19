Cause of Shuswap motorhome fire undetermined

Sicamous Fire Department doesn’t think it was suspicious; motorhome destroyed, nobody hurt

Sicamous Fire Departments works to knock down a motorhome fire on Wednesday, April 15. The fire is likely not suspicious in nature. (Peter Rowbottom photo)

A fire that basically destroyed a parked motorhome in Sicamous is not suspicious in nature.

The Sicamous Fire Department was called to a home on Main Street on Wednesday, April 15, shortly before 6:30 p.m. where they discovered a motorhome in the backyard with smoke billowing out.

Chief Brett Ogino said Sunday, April 19, that the crew was able to knock down the fire but not before it gutted the inside of the home.

“At this point, the cause of the fire is undetermined but we don’t feel it was suspicious in nature,” said Ogino to Black Press Media Sunday.

Nobody was living in the motorhome nor was it being used for isolation purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nobody was injured as a result of the blaze.

