Cautionary advisory lifted for Williamson Lake following water testing

Algal blooms are common and naturally occurring according to experts

Interior Health has lifted the cautionary advisory for Williamson Lake as of July 20, and add that the lake water is clear and there is no sign of an algal bloom.

A water sample that was collected by Interior Health on July 15 was analyzed. They confirmed that there were no toxins present in the water.

The notice was originally issued on July 8, advising that residents avoid direct contact with the bloom, to not consume the water, and to avoid recreational activities such as swimming. Warning signage was posted on a precautionary basis at the recommendation of Interior Health.

According to Prof. Anthony Siame, Ph.D. and Chair of Biology at Trinity Western University, the bacteria responsible for the bloom are cyanobacteria, a blue-green algae that use photosynthesis to populate during the summer months.

“These blows are common in standing water during the summer months, especially during periods of prolonged sunny and warm weather,” said Siame.

He said that some blooms, classified as ‘harmful algal blooms’, produce toxins that can be toxic to aquatic organisms, including fish.

Siame added that both toxic and non-toxic blooms will disappear within a few weeks.

Going forward, Interior Health suggests to avoid all direct contact with a bloom if one is present in the lake.

