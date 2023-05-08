A large mudslide cut off eight homes of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band on May 3. (Keremeos Community News - Facebook)

A large mudslide cut off eight homes of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band on May 3. (Keremeos Community News - Facebook)

Cawston mudslide leaves 12 still cut off after 5 days

The Elders who lived there were flown out by helicopter last week

After five days, around a dozen people still remain trapped behind a slide in Chopaka south of Cawston on Monday.

The slide hit on Wednesday, May 3, cutting off the only road to eight homes of members of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

Chief Keith Crow with the LSIB confirmed that the Elders who lived in the homes, barring one who decided to stay, were flown out by helicopter.

The slide itself ranges 2.4 to 3.6 metres deep as it passes over the road, and reaches more than 30 metres across as it comes down the hillside. Atop the slide is a section of water that has remained moving over the weekend.

“I’m looking at it right now and it’s still flowing,” Chief Crow said.

The Review spoke with Chief Crow on Monday on his way down to speak with AIM Roads at the slide to address what comes next. Currently, they are trying to determine where they can put some of the debris from the slide after clearing it.

The area where the slide came from, and where much of the debris originated, was scorched by the Stony Mountain fire. Two other creeks in the area have been

“We’ve been kind of anticipating a slide, but this creek wasn’t on our radar,” said Crow. “We were more worried about Susap Creek, and Shouty is the other one we’re monitoring right now.”

Supplies were flown in by helicopter that took the Elders out, dropping off food and water for the families stuck on the other side of the slide.

While there hasn’t been any flooding, and the cooler weather over the weekend helped slow the flow of water over the slide, Crow noted that the area is expected to warm up again over the coming week.

A flood warning is currently in place for the Similkameen Valley from the BC River Forecast Centre.

READ MORE: Waters recede in parts of flood-ravaged B.C. as half of province remains under threat

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking Newslandslide

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Waters recede in parts of flood-ravaged B.C. as half of province remains under threat
Next story
3 uncontrolled wildfires near B.C.-Alberta boundary force evacuations

Just Posted

Top row: Bob Gallaher (pipe major), Jim Wright (pipe sergeant), Hugh Bawtree, Glen Duthie, Steve Jackson, Tom Skinner, Greg Davidson, Frank Townsley. Bottom row: John Angus, Heather muth, Ross Reid, Kelly March (drum sergeant) Jim Ferguson, Jennifer Crockford, Louisa Fleming, Mary Thurber. (Contributed by Louisa Fleming)
Revelstoke pipers and drummers take home prize at Kelowna Spring Fling

The BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country is one of the top 100 best brunch spots in Canada, according to OpenTable. (50th Parallel/Facebook)
Perfect for a Sunday morning: 7 Okanagan brunch places crack top 100 in Canada

Sherry Cheriton creates naked mugs for her pottery business, Sheramic. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Market Materials: Sheramic

Lindsay Wong is one of three owners at the Shuswap Cider Company from Salmon Arm. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Market Material: Shuswap Cider Company