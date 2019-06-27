CBC visits Revelstoke to investigate climate change

They looked at how climate change will impact the alpine environment

A CBC host from Daybreak South was in Revelstoke today.

Chris Walker came to Revelstoke as part of CBC series investigating climate change.

Other regions of the province included in the series are the desert regions surrounding Osoyoos, urban effects in Kelowna and the flood plains in Grand Forks.

Walker came to Revelstoke to speak with educators, guides, and other professions concerning the impact of climate changes on the alpine.

Walker will travel to Grand Forks next week for an audience living taping episode, which will air July 4.

