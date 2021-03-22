CBT funds to address technology gaps for Revelstoke non-profits

The trust allocated $1 million to 178 organization across the region

Columbia Basin Trust has announced $1 million in funding for technology upgrades for non-profits. (File photo)

Nineteen Revelstoke non-profits have received funding from the Columbia Basin Trust for technology-related initiatives.

Of the $1 million granted to 178 organizations, Revelstoke applicants received around $85,000.

“Non-profits play an important role in community development, but we’ve heard that a lack of technological infrastructure can create barriers to delivering vital services to residents,” said Michelle d’Entremont, delivery of benefits manager with the Trust. “We’re pleased to help so many groups close technology gaps and improve operations and service delivery in their communities.”

Community Connections received the largest amount at $25,000.

Other organizations that received funds include:

• Aboriginal Friendship Society of Revelstoke

• BC Interior Forestry Museum Society

• Columbia Mountains Institute of Applied Ecology

• Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

• North Columbia Environmental Society

• Revelstoke Accommodation Association

• Revelstoke After School Society

• Revelstoke Arts Council

• Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce

• Revelstoke Child Care Society

• Revelstoke Community Foundation

• Revelstoke Community Housing Society

• Revelstoke Fabrication Lab Society

• Revelstoke Museum and Archives Association

• Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club

• Revelstoke Visual Arts Society

• Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

• Stoke FM Radio Society

