CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk

With the increased spread of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn citizens against “all travel” to the country. (Frank Gunn/CP)

With over 1 million COVID-19 cases to date in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to warn its citizens against “all travel” to their northern neighbour.

On Friday, the agency added that the country’s “current situation” with COVID-19 variants means “even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk” for contracting the coronavirus.

Canada has been listed in CDC’s Level 4 warning category of “very high” COVID-19 risk since October, among dozens of other nations including the United Kingdom, Mexico and Brazil.

The advisory notes a “very high level of COVID-19 in Canada.”

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.

If U.S. citizens must travel to the country, the CDC advises them to “get fully vaccinated,” wear a mask, avoid crowds, stay six feet from others and wash their hands.

To date, 15 per cent of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to data released last week by the CDC.

In Canada, 1.73 per cent of the country’s total population have been vaccinated fully, according to the latest government estimate on April 7.

