Stop and smell the flowers while biking in the alpine during Revelstoke’s WildFlower Festival Aug. 8-16. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort/Tom Poole Photography)

Celebrate wildflowers next week in Revelstoke

Tourism Revelstoke is hosting a wildflower festival with various activities Aug. 9-16

As the wildflowers bloom in the alpine, Tourism Revelstoke has launched a festival to encourage people to get out and about.

From Aug. 8-16 learn about, draw and see the wildflowers in the Revelstoke area.

All week long there will be a special wildflower themed cocktail at Monashee Spirits.

Post your wildflower photo and tag Skookum Revelstoke (@skookum.revelstoke) and Tourism Revelstoke (@seerevelstoke) for a change to walk away with a $200 prize pack. The contest closes Friday Aug. 14.

Heli Canada Adventures is also offering helicopter access wildflower tours and picnics all week long. Contact the company for pricing and more information.

The Visitor Information Centre will also be in a pop up tent at Grizzly Plaza all week with information and an activity booklet for kids.

Tourism Revelstoke is also recommending activities such as cycling Frisbee Ridge, driving the Meadows in the Sky Parkway and riding the Revelation Gondola to the alpine at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 8, local artist Emily Beaudoin will be sketching live at Revelstoke Mountain Resort at 9 a.m. Check out the event live on social media or go see her in action.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society will also be at the resort with information about local plants.

The Tourism Revelstoke team will be at the Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday with visitor information, activities and a local biologist leading a plant identification activity.

On Sunday, Aug. 9 or Monday Aug. 10 join Revelstoke photographer Zoya Lynch for a wildflower photography workshop. The fee for the event is $25 and spaces are limited. Email events@seerevelstoke.com to sign up.

On Tuesday Aug. 11, head to the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre for a free family drawing session in the morning, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and an outdoor painting session in the afternoon, noon to 3 p.m. Hosted by local artist Ariane Arbour, painting and drawing equipment will be supplied.

In the evening, join the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society on the greenbelt for an invasive plant walk. Meet at the Revelstoke Community Centre at 5 p.m. The walk will happen again at 5 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 13.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, head to the Revelstoke Museum & Archives heritage garden for a wildflower art show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the festival and activities go to seerevelstoke.com.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Festival

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion
Next story
West Kelowna wildfire ‘under control’

Just Posted

PHOTOS: What summer 2020 is like in Revelstoke

Contributors submit their favourite photos from this summer

Celebrate wildflowers next week in Revelstoke

Tourism Revelstoke is hosting a wildflower festival with various activities Aug. 9-16

Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances of the man’s death

LETTER: Revelstoke does not need proposed Hay Rd. development

The development calls for 60 housing units

Which streets in Revelstoke have the most crashes?

The data was recently released by ICBC

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

Masks urged for some students returning to Vernon schools

Phase two sees students return full-time Sept. 8

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

West Kelowna wildfire ‘under control’

B.C. Wildfire anticipates no further growth from the three-hectare fire

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Dry Lake wildfire now classified as held

Wildfire was burning out of control north of Princeton for three days

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Most Read