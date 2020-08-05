Celebrate wildflowers next week in Revelstoke

Tourism Revelstoke is hosting a wildflower festival with various activities Aug. 9-16

Stop and smell the flowers while biking in the alpine during Revelstoke’s WildFlower Festival Aug. 8-16. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort/Tom Poole Photography)

As the wildflowers bloom in the alpine, Tourism Revelstoke has launched a festival to encourage people to get out and about.

From Aug. 8-16 learn about, draw and see the wildflowers in the Revelstoke area.

All week long there will be a special wildflower themed cocktail at Monashee Spirits.

Post your wildflower photo and tag Skookum Revelstoke (@skookum.revelstoke) and Tourism Revelstoke (@seerevelstoke) for a change to walk away with a $200 prize pack. The contest closes Friday Aug. 14.

Heli Canada Adventures is also offering helicopter access wildflower tours and picnics all week long. Contact the company for pricing and more information.

The Visitor Information Centre will also be in a pop up tent at Grizzly Plaza all week with information and an activity booklet for kids.

Tourism Revelstoke is also recommending activities such as cycling Frisbee Ridge, driving the Meadows in the Sky Parkway and riding the Revelation Gondola to the alpine at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 8, local artist Emily Beaudoin will be sketching live at Revelstoke Mountain Resort at 9 a.m. Check out the event live on social media or go see her in action.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society will also be at the resort with information about local plants.

The Tourism Revelstoke team will be at the Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday with visitor information, activities and a local biologist leading a plant identification activity.

On Sunday, Aug. 9 or Monday Aug. 10 join Revelstoke photographer Zoya Lynch for a wildflower photography workshop. The fee for the event is $25 and spaces are limited. Email events@seerevelstoke.com to sign up.

On Tuesday Aug. 11, head to the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre for a free family drawing session in the morning, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and an outdoor painting session in the afternoon, noon to 3 p.m. Hosted by local artist Ariane Arbour, painting and drawing equipment will be supplied.

In the evening, join the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society on the greenbelt for an invasive plant walk. Meet at the Revelstoke Community Centre at 5 p.m. The walk will happen again at 5 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 13.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, head to the Revelstoke Museum & Archives heritage garden for a wildflower art show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the festival and activities go to seerevelstoke.com.

