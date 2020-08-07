A woman checks out a job advertisement sign during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS - Nathan Denette)

Central Okanagan adds 3,600 jobs in July: Statistics Canada

The region’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 10 per cent in July

Jobs are slowly beginning to come back in the Central Okanagan.

According to a Statistics Canada report released Friday, Aug. 7, the Kelowna census metropolitan area’s unemployment rate decreased in the month of July for the first time since November 2019, when the employment rate sat at 3.8 per cent. The Kelowna CMA contains the entire Central Okanagan from Peachland through Lake Country.

Now, the region is celebrating a 0.2 percentage point decrease to a 10 per cent unemployment rate.

The decrease amounts to around 3,600 jobs added to the workforce over the month of July for a total of around 99,200 workers. In February, before the pandemic reached its height in B.C. the region had nearly 104,000 workers.

The local labour force — identified as those who are either employed or looking for work — also saw roughly a 3,800 person increase since June.

A total of 11,000 people remain unemployed in the Central Okanagan, an increase of around 200 since June and over 6,000 since February.

The Central Okanagan’s jobless rate remains below the Canadian average which sits at 10.9 per cent as of July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June and sliding further away from the record-high 13.7 per cent in May.

Canada’s labour market gained 419,000 jobs last month as more parts of the economy were allowed to reopen, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

READ MORE: Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

READ MORE: B.C. health minister applauds Kelowna Mayor, council for COVID-19 outbreak response

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJobs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s just my job’: Off-duty Peachland paramedic saves choking girl downtown Penticton
Next story
Police watchdog deems Kelowna RCMP not responsible for man’s death

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s forestry museum launches podcasts and new website

One of their summer students is working remotely

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 6

Chautauqua, CPR strike and destructive fire

Morning Start: The human body contains trace amounts of gold

Your morning start for Friday, August 7, 2020

A variety of art coming to Revelstoke gallery this fall

A members’ show in December will act as a gift market

Roots & Blues announces ticket giveaway ahead of online festival

The festival is streaming free online this year, but those who pre-register can win passes for 2021.

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Number of Kelowna-linked COVID-19 cases grows to 159

Interior Health reported four new cases region-wide on Friday, 18 remain active

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist

The ice shelf on the northwestern edge of Ellesmere Island has shrunk 43 per cent

Police watchdog deems Kelowna RCMP not responsible for man’s death

The man spoke to police after a car crash before leaving on foot; he was found dead six hours later

‘It’s just my job’: Off-duty Peachland paramedic saves choking girl downtown Penticton

Family vacationing in Penticton assisted by off-duty paramedic, who helps save 13-year-old

Central Okanagan adds 3,600 jobs in July: Statistics Canada

The region’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 10 per cent in July

Most Read