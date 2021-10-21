(BC Centre for Disease Control)

Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases continue on downward trend

86 per cent of Central Okanagan residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

The Central Okanagan has seen a decline in news cases of COVID-19 for the eighth time in a nine-week span.

Recent data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reveals that the local health region recorded 171 cases of the virus between Oct. 10 and 16, down from 186 the week before. However, despite the dip in numbers, the Central Okanagan logged the highest number of new cases in the province.

Cases are also on a downward trend elsewhere in the Okanagan. Penticton registered 28 new cases compared to 63 a week prior. Vernon dropped to 46 new cases from 63. Salmon Arm logged 41 cases, down from 86.

READ MORE: Weekly COVID-19 cases fall again in the Central Okanagan

However, Enderby and Armstrong both saw slight uptakes in cases. The former recorded 20 new cases, up from 14 a week before. The latter logged 12 cases compared to 10 the previous week.

As of Oct. 19, 86 per cent of Central Okanagan residents eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have received one dosage. In Penticton, 87 per cent of residents have received their first dose, followed by 83 per cent in Vernon. Seventy-nine per cent of Salmon Arm residents have received one dose of the vaccine.

READ MORE: Westbank First Nation announces closure of long-term care home

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
COVID-19Okanagan

