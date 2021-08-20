B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a press conference Monday, April 18. (B.C. Government image)

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a press conference Monday, April 18. (B.C. Government image)

Central Okanagan health orders now expanded to entire Interior Health region

Dr. Bonnie Henry says displacement of people due to wildfires requires regional approach

Public health orders that have been in place in the Central Okanagan since July have now been expanded to the entire Interior Health region.

RELATED: Mask mandate returns to Central Okanagan, COVID-19 outbreak declared

In a press conference held Aug. 20, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that displacement due to wildfires in B.C.’s Interior has made it necessary to expand public health orders to the entire region.

Those orders include:

  • Mandatory masks in all indoor public spaces for people over the age of 12
  • Indoor gatherings limited to 6 people
  • Outdoor gatherings limited to 50 people
  • All high-intensity fitness classes suspended
  • Regular indoor fitness classes limited to 10 people

The province also discouraged non-essential travel to the Interior.

Henry said much of the transmission is occurring in unvaccinated people. The increase in COVID-19 cases in Interior Health has strained health resources in communities like Nelson, Vernon, Kamloops, Keremeos and the Thompson-Shuswap area.

RELATED: ‘The time is now’: Creston physician urges vaccination amid rising COVID infections

RELATED: ‘We can’t handle this many cases’: Trail doctor warns hospital ICU could be overrun by COVID-19

Cases are levelling off in the Central Okanagan at 100 to 150 cases per day, but other areas of Interior Health like East Kootenay, Kootenay-Boundary, North and South Okanagan and Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap.

More to come…

Previous story
PHOTOS: Devastation captured from White Rock Lake wildfire
Next story
2021 B.C.’s 3rd worst fire season on record for total area burned

Just Posted

Photo: BC Transit
Face coverings required on BC Transit buses

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a press conference Monday, April 18. (B.C. Government image)
UPDATE: Central Okanagan health orders now expanded to entire Interior Health region

Illecillewaet Dam in 1900. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 778)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 19

Brentt Call, a firefighters with Utah Taskforce One, walks through a burned over area of the Bootleg Fire east of Klamath Falls as crews work to stop the largest wildfire in the United States so far this season. The Princess Patricia���s Canadian Light Infantry celebrated the regiment���s 107th birthday fighting the Thomas Creek fire on Aug. 10. (BC Wildfire)
Fatigue setting in for fire crews battling B.C. infernos as 258 blazes burn