Central Okanagan Journey Home Society endorses “Vote Housing” national campaign

The campaign is a national non-partisan initiative to end homelessness and make housing safe and affordable in Canada. It is operated by the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, a national advocacy group that aims to end homelessness across the country. (Contributed)

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society (COJHS) is endorsing the “Vote Housing” campaign.

The Vote Housing campaign platform states that all political candidates must work together to:

•An urban, rural, and northern Indigenous Housing Strategy.

•Homelessness prevention.

•The construction and operation of 50,000 units of supportive housing over 10 years.

•Building a minimum of 300,000 units of deeply affordable non-market, co-op and non-profit housing over 10 years.

•Making the right to housing a reality.

•Reducing the impact of housing used for profit and investment purposes.

•Addressing the unique needs of communities seeking equity.

•Including people with lived experience in all levels of policy development and implementation.

•Expanding rental assistance for low-income households.

“Housing affordability is a key issue in our country that all Canadians should consider as they cast their ballot in the upcoming federal election,” said COJHS executive director Stephanie Gauthier. “More than 235,000 people in Canada experience homelessness each year. We encourage everyone in the Central Okanagan and all across the country to support parties and candidates who will meaningfully address housing issues.”

Those interested can visit the Vote Housing website for more information.

