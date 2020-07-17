Central Okanagan Minor Baseball suspends season due to possible COVID-19 exposure

A player within the organization came in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual

The Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (COMBA) is suspending its operations after a player within the organization came into close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.

According to COMBA, there are no confirmed cases within the organization including players and coaches.

“As a precaution, we have decided to suspend all baseball activities until further notice. We will be monitoring this situation daily and provide an update when one becomes available,” stated a release from COMBA.

While the organization did not release the name of the affected team, it did claim everyone on that team was notified.

This announcement comes following a surge of new COVID-19 cases across B.C. and the confirmation that at least 27 of the new test-positive infections are connected to exposures in Kelowna and the surrounding area.

World Gym released a statement claiming a potentially infectious individual visited the Kelowna location on July 9 and 10. The fitness centre reminded members and staff to watch for symptoms but stated presently no one had reported feeling unwell.

In the South Okanagan, Poplar Grove Winery shut its doors after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Four of the recent cases have also been linked to Krazy Cherries a cherry farm in Oliver.

Interior Health will not speak to general cases in the community. The health authority will name locations where there is potential for significant exposure and a timely contact tracing is not possible.

Contact tracing is underway and health officials are reaching out to individuals, when possible.

Anyone who has been in these areas or was in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 is being asked to monitor their symptoms and self-isolate.

READ MORE: Two Okanagan businesses announce possible COVID-19 exposure

READ MORE: More than 25 recent COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna-area exposures

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus