Playground in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Central Okanagan Public Schools close playgrounds due to COVID-19 concerns

The closures are to prevent the spread of the virus

Central Okanagan Public Schools have made the decision to playgrounds amid coronavirus concerns.

In an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to support the advice from the Provincial Health Officer (PHO) Bonnie Henry, to limit interaction between households, Central Okanagan Public Schools closed school playground equipment to public use.

The District is asking that children engage in meaningful play within family units, avoiding close interaction with other children.

In addition, the district is urging the entire community to follow the direction of legal orders of the PHO.

“We need everybody to be aware of the risk in every community and every health region across B.C. And, equally important, because of the incubation period and rapid transmission, the self-isolation and social distancing that we do today will benefit all of us two weeks and two months from now,” said Henry.

On March 13, School district trustee Moyra Baxter said it’s unclear if classes in the district will be cancelled after spring break due to COVID-19. An update is expected to be issued as the end of the proposed break approaches.

Central Okanagan Public Schools close playgrounds due to COVID-19 concerns

