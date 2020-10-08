Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

Forty-four more Central Okanagan residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 through the month of September, according to city-level data released Thursday, Oct. 8 by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC).

The Central Okanagan health region, stretching from Peachland to Oyama including Westbank, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country, has now recorded 283 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The numbers from the Central Okanagan continue to tower over those of the rest of B.C.’s Interior.

The Vernon health area recorded four more cases through September bringing it to a total of 27, while Merritt increased by three cases to 10, and Penticton by two cases to 11 total. The Summerland health area saw no additional cases, remaining at four total.

The Greater Vancouver health area, seen below, continues to carry the highest COVID-19 case numbers in the province.

