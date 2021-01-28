COVID-19 cases reported from Jan. 17 to 23. (BCCDC map)

Central Okanagan records lowest weekly COVID-19 case count in months

Between Jan. 17 and 23, the Central Okanagan saw 65 confirmed cases of the virus

The Central Okanagan’s weekly COVID-19 case count is continuing to trend downward.

According to new data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), 65 people in the region between Lake Country and Peachland tested positive for the virus between Jan. 17 and 23, making for a positivity rate of around 33 cases per 100,000 people. The previous week, health officials identified 139 cases and in early December cases were coming in at more than 300 a week.

This is the lowest number of cases recorded in the region since the BCCDC began releasing weekly data in late November.

To the north, Vernon remained steady, recording 59 cases of the virus for the second week in a row.

Both Salmon Arm and Enderby are recording significant case totals compared to the population. Salmon arm noted 55 cases and Enderby saw 11 — equivalent to a rate of more than 150 cases per 100,000 population.

Kamloops continues to increase in numbers with 124 recorded between Jan. 17 and 23, while Merritt recorded 15.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin area remains the Interior Health region’s hardest-hit area, with 120 cases — a rate of 484 per 100,000 people.

To the south, things are also trending downward, with Penticton recording nine cases and the Osoyoos and Oliver area recording just six from Jan. 17–23. The Kettle Valley region recorded two cases and Summerland recorded one.

