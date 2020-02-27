The Central Okanagan school board has cancelled a trip to Europe over concerns about the Coronavirus. (File Photo)

Central Okanagan school board cancels trip to Europe over coronavirus fears

Students were supposed to visit Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Italy

Okanagan Mission Secondary School students won’t be going on an overseas trip to Europe due to the coronavirus.

Central Okanagan school board trustees decided to cancel the trip at the request of the school’s principal and staff during a school board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Board trustee Moyra Baxter said the decision to cancel the trip wasn’t made easily.

READ MORE: Committee proposes 100 per cent hike for Central Okanagan school transportation fees

“Many of the students had been planning this trip for three years,” said Baxter.

“This would’ve been the last school trip for Grade 12 students before they graduate. The cancellation is very upsetting for all the students and teachers who were planning to go.”

As part of the trip, students were planning to visit Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Italy.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 400 people have become infected from the virus in Italy alone, while 81,000 people have been infected worldwide.

In Canada, 19 people have now contracted the virus case, including 7 people in B.C.

Earlier this month, Kevin Kaardal, the superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools, issued a letter to parents outlining steps their families can take to avoid contracting the virus.

Baxter said parents are likely to be refunded for cancelling the trip.

For more information on the coronavirus, you can visit the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Okanagan climate report projects hotter summers, more wildfires
Next story
RCMP reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands as pipeline work pauses

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 27

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Former Victoria Secret model skiing in Revelstoke

Australian model Miranda Kerr has been in the area for several days

Jocelyn’s Jottings: What gets you fired up?

What gets you fired up? If you said Harry Potter was in… Continue reading

Revelstoke to rehabilitate city hall built in 1930s

The cost is estimated at $800,000

Snow becoming rain for Revelstoke

High plus four today

RCMP reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands as pipeline work pauses

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

Charges discontinued in 2017 shooting death of Penticton man

The manslaughter charge against Sylvain Demers has been stayed by Crown

Explicit Greta sticker linked to Alberta company draws outrage

The sticker includes the logo of Red Deer-based X-Site Energy Services

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, leaves Canada with valuable data in changing market: expert

Vancouver was its largest market in North America, with more than 300,000 customers

EDITORIAL: Standards of care

The decision to appoint an administrator at Summerland Seniors Village raises important questions

Off-duty RCMP officer helps catch Cache Creek car thief

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

Dust advisory for Vernon… again

Road grit a factor in uptick of advisories

Hours trimmed at Vernon pool to cover costs of new lifeguard

To cover costs of additional lifeguard hours recreation services changes pool and fee schedule

Vernon man rolls out wheelchair shuttle business

North Okanagan Wheelchair Shuttle to help people in rural areas get to and from appointments

Most Read