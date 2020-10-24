Voters are saying they felt safe voting in person despite the current pandemic. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Central Okanagan voters talk about their pandemic election experience

Despite an election taking place during COVID-19, residents said they felt safe voting in person

It’s Election Day in B.C. and some voters in Kelowna are saying it has been a good experience so far.

Some said they felt safe as Elections B.C. staff are limiting the number of voters coming into polling stations, and others commended staff for keeping everything clean and sanitized.

One Kelowna-West voter said the biggest difference this election day was the fact there weren’t very many people in polling stations.

“There’s no lineups. It’s really nice. There’s no one here,” she said.

READ MORE: Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Another voter said she expected the smaller in-person voter turnout.

“I expected it to be calmer because with COVID, (people) would be sending their ballots in through advanced polls (instead).”

Elections BC communications director Andrew Watson told Black Press Media that “safe voting has been the focus” during this snap election.

“Voters can feel confident in the process we’ve put in place,” he said.

He added that because of advanced voting and mail-in ballots, fewer British Columbians are voting on Election Day, resulting in no long lines or other issues reported at polling stations.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. today, Oct. 24 for in-person voting. Those with mail-in ballots can still cast their vote by dropping off their voting package at a polling station.

For a list of polling stations in the Kelowna West riding, click here. For Kelowna-Lake Country stations, click here. For Kelowna-Mission stations, click here.

Should you need further assistance throughout the voting process, contact Elections BC directly at 1-800-661-8683.

READ MORE: Kelowna group ensures people experiencing homelessness can vote

READ MORE: It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote in Kelowna-Mission

