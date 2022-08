It’s the only ‘extra’ grand prize ticket from Friday’s draw

A $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Lake Country (File Photo)

Check your lottery tickets!

A Lotto Max ticket bought in Lake Country is a $500,000 winner from Friday night’s (Aug. 5) draw.

The win comes from the $1 ‘extra’ portion of the ticket, in which the winning ticket matches all four numbers. The numbers are 5, 24, 28, and 86.

Friday night’s $55 million grand prize was won in Ontario.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for man wanted in connection with violent assault

READ MORE: Costco cashes in on sale of former Kelowna property

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelownaLake CountryLottery