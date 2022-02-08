Chainsaw-wielding Penticton man pleads guilty in court

Summerland RCMP converge on the Trout Creek Go Market on Oct. 21, 2021 after a man with a chainsaw barricaded himself inside. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The 44-year-old Penticton man who wielded a running chainsaw and barricaded himself in a gas station convenience store in Summerland has pleaded guilty to three of the charges against him.

Robert Teal was in Penticton Provincial Court Tuesday morning to make his guilty plea for robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

He will be in court next March 23 for a pre-sentencing report.

Teal has remained in custody since his arrest on the night of Oct. 22, 2021.

Around 6:30 p.m. on that night, Summerland RCMP responded to a report of a man who walked into the Trout Creek liquor store and then the attached gas station convenience store with a running chainsaw where he damaged the inside of both stores.

The staff managed to safely get out of the store without injury while the man barricaded himself inside.

A police dog, negotiator and the region’s Emergency Response Team were called in. After an hour, the man put down the chainsaw and walked out of the store without incident, said police.

