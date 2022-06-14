Chamber of Commerce announce resignation of Executive Director

Stacey Brensrud has served as executive director since Jan. 2020

Stacey Brensrud has lived in Revelstoke for most of her life. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce has announced the resignation of Executive Director Stacey Brensrud, who will be stepping down from day-to-day operations as of June 24, 2022 after leading the organization through challenging times.

Brensrud took over the executive director role on Jan. 7, 2020. Following shortly after her appointment, the COVID-19 pandemic presented new challenges to everyday life in the workplace.

According the the Chamber of Commerce, her leadership helped guide operations, provide mentorship, and supported members of the chamber through an uncertain period.

The chamber secured $400,000 in grant funding under her leadership.

She is a local resident with a diverse background in the business community, and experience with governance, advocacy and non-profit societies.

“It has been a privilege to work for the membership and to be at the table with other community leaders,” said Brensrud in a press release.

“I’m excited to see what a fresh and energetic set of eyes can achieve with so many strong foundational changes in place.”

