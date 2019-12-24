Chance of flurries, some icy sections on highways in Revelstoke area today

Road conditions from DriveBC at 8:43 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Watch for slippery sections in Glacier National Park. Limited visibility with fog between Glacier National Park East Boundary and Quartz Creek Bridge. Watch for slippery sections. Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections between Quartz Creek Bridge and Golden.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Snow deposit removal between Myllinemi Rd and Malakwa Rd (8 km east of Sicamous). Until today at 12 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: Snow deposit removal between Revelstoke Dam Avalanche Gates and 5 Mile Boat Launch, expect 20 minutes delays.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

For live information see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

Dec. 25: Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Dec. 26: Sunny. High minus 2.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Last 24 hours: 1 cm

Last 48 hours: 2 cm

Last 7 days: 107 cm

Base depth: 180 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“While natural activity has tapered off, human triggered avalanches are still quite possible. Make conservative terrains choice. This is not the time to go all out.”

Apline and treeline: 3 – Considerable-Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline:

2 – Moderate-Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

For more information see Parks Canada.