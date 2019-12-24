Lots of snow in downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Chance of flurries, some icy sections on highways in Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Dec. 24

Road conditions from DriveBC at 8:43 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Watch for slippery sections in Glacier National Park. Limited visibility with fog between Glacier National Park East Boundary and Quartz Creek Bridge. Watch for slippery sections. Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections between Quartz Creek Bridge and Golden.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Snow deposit removal between Myllinemi Rd and Malakwa Rd (8 km east of Sicamous). Until today at 12 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: Snow deposit removal between Revelstoke Dam Avalanche Gates and 5 Mile Boat Launch, expect 20 minutes delays.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

For live information see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

Dec. 25: Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Dec. 26: Sunny. High minus 2.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Last 24 hours: 1 cm

Last 48 hours: 2 cm

Last 7 days: 107 cm

Base depth: 180 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“While natural activity has tapered off, human triggered avalanches are still quite possible. Make conservative terrains choice. This is not the time to go all out.”

Apline and treeline: 3 – Considerable-Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline:

2 – Moderate-Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

For more information see Parks Canada.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Many Okanagan residents not properly storing food away from bears: audit
Next story
Grinch steals purse from senior at Vernon mall

Just Posted

Chance of flurries, some icy sections on highways in Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Dec. 24

Many Okanagan residents not properly storing food away from bears: audit

133 enforcement actions and 49 inspections were carried out during audit in region

Perfect storm: Over a metre of snow hits Okanagan highways

The Coquihalla and Allison Summit were hit the hardest

Kootenay-Columbia MP Morrison appointed to deputy shadow minister role

Morrison’s role will include oversight of issues relating to public safety and emergency preparedness

DJs playing Traverse this weekend

Andy Siegel Special to the Review This weekend will kick off the… Continue reading

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Suspect was wearing black hoodie, track pants and a blue bandana on face

Grinch steals purse from senior at Vernon mall

RCMP looking for information about the suspect

Reindeer land in Okanagan ahead of Christmas

All but Rudolph and Dasher spotted in East Hill neighbourhood

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Almost 4,000 Kelowna residents lost their job last month

Job losses amount to a 3.7 per cent reduction to the city’s labour force

Rock slide closes Highway 97 in South Okanagan

There is currently no estimated time of reopening

Most Read