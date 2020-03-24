Chance of rain in Revelstoke

High plus four

Looking towards the city from Mount Revelstoke National Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Joke of the day:Why are frogs always so happy? They eat what ever bugs them.

Forecast from Environment Canada for Revelstoke:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 60 percent chance of rain showers near noon. Snow level rising to 700 metres near noon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Snow level 700 metres. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 7.

Tonight: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5. UV index 4 or moderate.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Interesting fact of the day: The scientific term for brain freeze is “sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia”.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Non-essential travel across the U.S. border will be denied. For details visit GOV.BC.CA/covid19

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

The Revelstoke Resort is currently closed. For avalanche conditions, please check Avalanche Canada.

