Looking towards the city from Mount Revelstoke National Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Chance of rain in Revelstoke

High plus four

Forecast from Environment Canada for Revelstoke:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 60 percent chance of rain showers near noon. Snow level rising to 700 metres near noon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Snow level 700 metres. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 7.

Tonight: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5. UV index 4 or moderate.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Non-essential travel across the U.S. border will be denied. For details visit GOV.BC.CA/covid19

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

The Revelstoke Resort is currently closed. For avalanche conditions, please check Avalanche Canada.

Weather

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

CSRD closes playgrounds to slow spread of COVID-19

Residents asked to respect closure which will be in effect until further notice

MP Morrison urges disclosure of communities with positive COVID-19 cases

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian says he has reached out to the province for clarity

‘We are working flat out’: Clinic begs Revelstoke to act against COVID-19

‘No one is exempt’

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

COVID-19: Kelowna nixes on-street paid parking downtown

However, the city did not lift parking restrictions at Kelowna General Hospital

National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session

Coronavirus news from around Canada, updated at 10 a.m.

