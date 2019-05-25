Chance of thunderstorms in Revelstoke this evening

Environment Canada says rain will stop later this morning. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Road conditions and construction:

Highway 1 east: Water pooling.

Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd.Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Water pooling.

Highway 23 north: Water pooling.

Highway 23 south: Water pooling.’Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

For more information see DriveBC.

Forecast today from Environment Canada:

Today: Showers ending late this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 8.

For more see Environment Canada.

Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Copper Creek north of Kimberley-0.02 Ha suspected to be human caused.

Teepee Rd south of Jaffray-0.2 Ha suspected to be human caused.

Mount Mahon east of Creston-1.1 Ha suspected to be human caused. Being held.

For more see BC Wildfire Service.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.