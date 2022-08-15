Chances Casino Kelowna has dabbed its last bingo card

Chances Casino Kelowna has shut down bingo for good – and some customers are not happy.

Owner Stan Walt made the announcement on the casino’s website on Aug. 15, citing declining attendance numbers and living under a pandemic for over two years as reasons for the permanent discontinuation of bingo operations.

“This decision has not been made lightly,” said Walt. “…We’ve had some incredible bingo events over the past 35 years. Seeing bingo unable to re-open is very difficult and I know many people will be very upset not to see it return to Chances Casino Kelowna. The past two years have seen many casualties in the business world and bingo at Chances is now one of them.”

Casinos across B.C. were shut down in March of 2020 due to COVID-19, a forced government closure that lasted 16 months. Walt said that despite Chances surviving the closure, it has “re-emerged looking different than when it was closed.”

Players took to Facebook, where the announcement was also posted, to give their two cents, with some vowing to take their business elsewhere.

“Guess that would of (sic) taken away space for the soulless slot machine revenue,” said one comment. “Had some great times thank you but won’t be back either.”

“Very disappointed with this considering Kamloops and Salmon Arm still have bingo at their facilities,” reads another.

Others were more nostalgic and reminiscent.

“I will forever cherish my bingo days at Chances.”

