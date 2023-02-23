On Feb. 4, Chase RCMP suspend driver’s licence and impound vehicle with alcohol reportedly in cupholder after driver fails roadside screening. (File photo)

Chase RCMP apply brakes to minivan reportedly being driven with alcohol in cup holder

Call to police made after smell of alcohol noticed on driver

A report of a woman driving a minivan with alcohol in the cup holder attracted the attention of Chase RCMP.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said staff at a local business reported the woman, who they said smelled of liquor, about 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 4.

When police arrived, the vehicle had left, but officers were able to locate it on Shuswap Avenue.

“In speaking with the driver, police noted symptoms of impairment by alcohol, including slurred speech,” said Kennedy in a media release.

The driver subsequently produced ‘fail’ readings on a roadside screening device. She was prohibited from driving for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

