Chase RCMP arrested a suspect in the robbery of the Chase Gorceteria. -image credit: Chase RCMP

Chase RCMP arrest robbery suspect

Chase RCMP have arrested a Shuswap man in relation to robberies and theft in that community.

On Feb. 7, the Chase RCMP Detachment arrested a 24-year-old male from the Chase area in relation to the Jan. 21 robbery of the Chase Groceteria.

Charges recommended to the Crown include robbery while armed with a weapon, disguising his identity with intent of committing a criminal offence and failing to comply with a probation order.

This man is also being charged with theft under $5,000 in relation to an incident occurring at the BC Liquor Store in Chase on Jan. 21.

This arrest resulted from the assistance of numerous members of the community coming forward to provide information.

The information aided in identifying a suspect in this serious offence.

“The Chase community has been greatly affected by the recent robberies in the community and the Chase Detachment has treated these crimes as a priority,” says Cpl. Scott Linklater. “The Chase Detachment would like to thank the community for its invaluable assistance in this matter and for their patience as the police investigation progressed to support the criminal charges.”

Previous story
Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Just Posted

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Revelstoke and Golden

High avalanche danger challenges travellers with road closures

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Decades later, volleyball coach’s legacy recognized

John Campbell inducted into BC Volleyball Hall of Fame

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Canyon Springs and Rogers Pass due to MVI

Road estimated to reopen around 10 p.m.: DriveBC

‘We here in the Columbia-River Revelstoke are sick and tired of this,’ says MLA Doug Clovechok

Clovechok to address minister of transportation and infrastructure on local constituents’ concerns about highway safety and snow removal on Hwy. 1. and 23.

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

Some cows are sadder than others: UBC study

Researchers say not all cows in the herd are the same

Chase RCMP arrest robbery suspect

Chase RCMP have arrested a Shuswap man in relation to robberies and… Continue reading

Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island

The male victim was in his late 70’s

Avalanche warning issued across Southern Interior

Danger rating is high across mountainous ranges in the Kootenays, Cariboo.

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot into stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Most Read