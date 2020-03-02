The Chase RCMP have made two arrests after a suspected impaired driver collided head-on with a semi truck on the Trans-Canada highway. (File Photo)

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

The Chase RCMP made two arrests after catching up with a suspected impaired driver who fled police before crashing into an oncoming semi truck.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on March 1, 2020, an RCMP officer attempted to stop a suspected impaired driver on the Trans-Canada Highway near Chase. When the driver failed to stop, the officer pulled over and requested help in locating the vehicle from other police units.

A second Chase RCMP officer located the fleeing vehicle near the intersection of Shuswap Avenue and the highway. Police say the second officer saw the vehicle swerving all over the highway, entering the shoulder and the oncoming lane, and that the vehicle’s speed exceeded 140 km/h.

The officer followed the speeding vehicle, but lost sight of it around a sharp bend in the road. Soon after, Chase RCMP officers discovered the vehicle had collided head-on with an oncoming semi truck. When officers reached the scene the driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle were already trying to flee on foot. The semi-truck driver was uninjured.

A 30-year-old woman from Abbotsford was arrested at the scene of the crash and, with help from a police dog, a 33-year-old Prince George man was caught nearby.

No charges have been laid yet.

“We are thankful that the semi-truck driver, our officers or any other members of the public were not injured as a result of this driver’s blatant disregard to anyone’s safety,”stated Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.


