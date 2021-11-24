Twelve-year-old Kody, a Dachshund-cross, was returned to his owner in Prince George after he was found by Chase RCMP at the home of a former neighbour of the owner who had moved to Chase, B.C. (Facebook photo)

Twelve-year-old Kody, a Dachshund-cross, was returned to his owner in Prince George after he was found by Chase RCMP at the home of a former neighbour of the owner who had moved to Chase, B.C. (Facebook photo)

Chase RCMP find dog missing from Prince George about 600 kilometres away

Owner told officers dog stolen, 10-year-old Dachshund found at new home in Chase of former neighbour

A woman in Prince George who told police her dog was stolen was reunited with her pet after it was located about 600 kilometres away.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP reported in a news release that a Prince George woman called on Nov. 13 to say that about two months ago, her beloved 12-year-old Dachshund-cross was stolen from her residence.

She told officers she suspected a neighbour who had moved away around that time took the dog, but the neighbour denied any involvement. Since then, the owner had been searching for the dog and posted photos widely on social media.

One social media post from the owner said the dog, Kody, had been missing since Sept. 26, 2021.

The woman told police she was contacted by a person from Chase who had information regarding the possible location of the dog. Police went to the Chase residence described and located the former neighbour and missing dog.

“The former neighbour denied stealing the dog. She said that the dog was all alone and jumped in her vehicle. Police seized the dog and facilitated his safe return to his owner,” read the news release

Kennedy said the dog owner did not want to lay charges; she simply wanted her dog back.

Read more: City of Salmon Arm adds pool passes to supplies for evacuees

Read more: Shuswap dairy needs milk bottles returned after increasing production to meet demand



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DogsShuswap

Previous story
Search and rescue suspend probe into disappearance of Kamloops woman last seen Nov. 1
Next story
Ahousaht First Nation begins research project on two former Indian Residential Schools

Just Posted

Revealing the new logo for Spirit of Revelstoke by Tammy Gillich. Gillich was presented with a cheque of $500 for her design in 2018. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)
Volunteers recognized with Spirit of Revelstoke Awards

Smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire billows over Vernon Wednesday, Aug. 11. (Jenna Sealey photo)
Summer wildfires spark need for FireSmart work in Vernon

The site plan for the BC Housing development on Fourth St. (City of Revelstoke)
Progress continues on large BC Housing project

Armed forces members met with Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Soldiers deployed to Princeton for flood relief