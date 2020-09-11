RCMP badge (File photo)

Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement

Police say they continue to investigate, victim is not cooperating

RCMP are investigating a case of a gunshot fired in Chase last month.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reported that on Aug. 16, just before 2 a.m., Chase RCMP received complaints of a single gunshot in the vicinity of a residence on Village Road.

A complainant reported that a dark-coloured pickup truck sped away from the area shortly after. Police responded and were told that two men were involved in a disagreement during which one man pointed a firearm at the other man multiple times. The first man then discharged the firearm into the ground near the second man before departing in the green pickup.

Police say the victim has not been forthcoming with officers.

No one was injured and the matter is still under investigation.

Read more: Driver rolls through playground after alleged pellet gun shooting

Read more: Drunk man on dirt bike among May motor vehicle calls for Chase RCMP

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City awards contract for slope stabilization project in Revelstoke
Next story
U.S. remembers 9-11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

Just Posted

City awards contract for slope stabilization project in Revelstoke

There will be a detour on 3rd St. East for a few weeks this fall

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Budget challenge No. 2, Frugal Fall

Starting Sept. 1 and ending Nov. 30, I will spend only $50 a week outside of bills

Local knowledge holders needed to help Revelstoke teachers

Do you know about the natural world surrounding the city?

LUNA project installed at Begbie View Elementary

The 325 fish are wood decorated with collage

No call to action for local fire warden to Christie Mountain

Matt Dobler was left out by BC Wildfire from the blaze at his backdoor

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Wanted Okanagan man in custody after resisting arrest, attempting to fight police dog

The 36-year-old Vernon man was taken into custody Thursday, Sept. 10

Kootnekoff: Keeping a lid on French Immersion in Western Canada

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

Dyer: Energy efficiency, the magic bullet

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

Construction begins on new Okanagan business park

Project will clear 300,000 square feet of commercial building space on Duck Lake Indian Reserve No. 7

Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement

Police say they continue to investigate, victim is not cooperating

Remembering Mona: Vernon businesswoman dearly missed by family, friends

Mona Elliott, longtime co-owner of what is now The Cowboy’s Choice, died Sept. 11, 2010

Most Read