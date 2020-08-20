Chase RCMP respond to report of assault by weed whacker

A lawn tool being used as a weapon prompted a recent call to Chase RCMP.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reported that on Aug. 12 about 3:30 p.m., police were summoned to Sorrento regarding an alleged assault using a weed whacker.

The complainant, a 64-year-old woman from Surrey, told police she was visiting a family member in Sorrento when she noticed that a neighbour was acting oddly. She said she didn’t think much of it until she realized that he appeared to be using a grass trimmer to shoot rocks at her car.

When she asked him to stop so she could move her car out of the way, she reported he hit her in the stomach with the weed eater.

The neighbour, a 65 year old Sorrento man, is reported to have resisted arrest, forcing officers to physically restrain him.

“Another neighbour started yelling at police to leave him alone, not knowing the full story of what had occurred,” Kennedy wrote in a news release.

He said when police were able to take the man safely into custody, the second neighbour was filled in and was supportive of police actions.

The accused is facing assault charges.

