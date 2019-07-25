Chase RCMP seek man, woman wanted on separate charges

Zachary Edward Gordon Oudshoorn wanted for possession of property obtained by crime

Chase RCMP are seeking two individuals wanted in relation to separate court matters.

Zachary Edward Gordon Oudshoorn, 35, is wanted for failing to comply with probation and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Oudshoorn is 5-foot-10, weighs 177 lbs. and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Stephanie Sylvia MacLachlan, 32, is wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon and mischief. McLachlan is 5-feet-3, weighs 150 lbs and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Oudshoorn or MacLachlan are encouraged to contact the Chase RCMP at 1-250-679-3221, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

