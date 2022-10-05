A $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Lake Country (File Photo)

A $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Lake Country (File Photo)

Check your tickets: $500,000 lottery ticket purchased in Lake Country

The winning numbers are 4 12 16 17 38 41 42

Check your lottery tickets, because someone has woke up half-a-million dollars richer this morning.

A Lotto Max ticket purchased in Lake Country is a $500,000 winner from yesterday’s draw, according to BCLC.

The prize was one of 47 max millions prizes up for grabs. A ticket purchased in Quebec also drew the same numbers, splitting the million dollars into two half-million dollar prize amounts.

It’s the second lottery ticket purchased in Lake Country in the last two months that’s been a $500,000 winner. The other was a winner from the Aug. 7 draw.

Check your tickets as the numbers were 4 12 16 17 38 41 42.

READ MORE: Man arrested following early morning assault in Kelowna

READ MORE: Advance polls open in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaLake CountryLotteryOkanagan

Previous story
Oscar winners chop off their hair in support of protesters in Iran

Just Posted

Water levels have dropped in the Adams River due to the drought, thus exposing large areas of spawning beds. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: Uncertainty surrounds this year’s Adams River salmon run

Bernice Jensen and her All My Relations Dance Group include, Junior Jensen, who was given a drum when he was a toddler and, at 16, sings his own songs, including the Salmon Journey Song. To the right of Junior are Sue Oliverius, Jewel Jensen, Lakeesha and Stephane Richard. The group performed on the Storyteller Stage at the Reclamation Day at Tsútswecw Provincial Park on Sept. 30. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Thousands of people, few salmon, arrive for start of Sepwépemc celebration at Tsústwecw Provincial Park

(@amiralinemati07/Twitter)
Morning Start: The only two cars in Ohio

(Photo - @miranburhan97/Twitter)
Morning Start: Lighters were invented before matches