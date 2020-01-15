Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis is open up for business in West Kelowna (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis finally opens in West Kelowna

From start to finish, it took 13 months for the store to open up shop

After a long and arduous journey, Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis has finally set up shop in West Kelowna.

The reality of the cannabis store became uncertain in 2019 after it fell just short of receiving approval from the City of West Kelowna to get a provincial license.

The city decided in 2019 to only approve four cannabis licenses as as part of an application competition, which included two licenses in its town centre and two licenses in its commercial area. Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis placed third in the commercial area and previously didn’t qualify for a license.

Despite the setback, store co-owner Chris Gayford said that didn’t stop him from getting his cannabis shop.

READ MORE: Work not close to done for West Kelowna pot shop application

“After their decision, I had a delegation in front of city councillors and argued that my other Mary Janes cannabis accessories store (located adjacent to the cannabis store ) has been around for a long time and its a strategic necessity for me to continue being successful here,” said Gayford.

“Four of the seven councillors agreed with me and so they passed a motion to give me a positive recommendation to the province to help me get my license.”

After waiting 13 months to get the license approved, the store finally had its grand opening for customers on Wednesday at Unit 1 -1812 Byland Road.

Gayford said the 2000-square-foot space now offers 60 different types of pre-roll, edible and dried flower cannabis products to its customers.

Customers can also find and order their favourite cannabis products from four different Ipads located around the store. Five screens are also located inside to show inventory levels of products and to let customers know what cannabis products are available for purchase.

On top of his West Kelowna stores, Gayford also owns another Mary Janes and CCPC store in Kelowna.

There are now two private cannabis stores operating in West Kelowna.

