Brady Beruschi, owner of Cheers Liquor store, presented a $2,000 cheque for the Community Connections Food Bank to Patti Larson, food bank coordinator. (Submitted)

Cheers Liquor Store donates $2,000 to food bank

Matching fundraiser continuing this month

Cheers Liquor Store in Revelstoke, owned by Brady Beruschi, has been collecting and matching donations since the end of May.

On June 16 they presented a cheque for $2,000 to the Community Connections Food Bank and are continuing the match campaign for the rest of the month.

For every dollar donated Cheers will match.

“People who never imagined they’d be in that line-up are finding themselves there,” the company said on Facebook. “We as a community need to rally together to ensure every single person is supported during these difficult times.⁠”

Donations can be made at point of purchase. If you aren’t planning on visiting the liquor store you can make a donation via e-transfer or over the phone at 250-837-1098 and it will be matched.

READ MORE: Arrow Heights’ Grade 7 class donates trip money to food bank

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Donation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Okanagan teacher suspended for showing South Park, John Oliver to students
Next story
Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexting on the job banned from treating women

Just Posted

Cheers Liquor Store donates $2,000 to food bank

Matching fundraiser continuing this month

Arrow Heights’ Grade 7 class donates trip money to food bank

Their year end trip was cancelled due to COVID-19

Utilities Commission investigating gas prices in Revelstoke

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

New and archival footage to comprise two-hour shows running Aug. 14 to 16

Ride-hailing coming to Kamloops

Kabu Ride is launching in Kamloops on July 1

Parade puts North Okanagan grads on display

Community comes out to cheer on the class of 2020

Central Okanagan teacher suspended for showing South Park, John Oliver to students

The Kelowna teacher also served a five-day suspension last year

Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexting on the job banned from treating women

Brent Rowland is also alleged to have sneaked peeks at patients’ naked bodies

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

Library friends finally able to resume North Okanagan book sale

Sale moves outdoors, with more than 800 boxes of books

Most Read