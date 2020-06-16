Cheers Liquor Store donates $2,000 to food bank

Brady Beruschi, owner of Cheers Liquor store, presented a $2,000 cheque for the Community Connections Food Bank to Patti Larson, food bank coordinator. (Submitted)

Cheers Liquor Store in Revelstoke, owned by Brady Beruschi, has been collecting and matching donations since the end of May.

On June 16 they presented a cheque for $2,000 to the Community Connections Food Bank and are continuing the match campaign for the rest of the month.

For every dollar donated Cheers will match.

“People who never imagined they’d be in that line-up are finding themselves there,” the company said on Facebook. “We as a community need to rally together to ensure every single person is supported during these difficult times.⁠”

Donations can be made at point of purchase. If you aren’t planning on visiting the liquor store you can make a donation via e-transfer or over the phone at 250-837-1098 and it will be matched.

