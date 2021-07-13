A fire north of Sugar Lake, pictured Sunday, July 11, remains out of control. (Kim Seymour photo)

Cherryville, Lumby, Lavington fire update

Blazes burning near Mabel (Baird) and Sugar lakes

A wildfire burning north of Sugar Lake is growning and out of control.

The Spectrum Creek fire is 10 hectares and considered out of control, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan.

It was discovered Friday and is being monitored regularly.

The Noble Canyon/Coldstream Creek fire sparked in Lavington on Sunday is .01 hectares.

“This is a spot fire that is under control, being monitored, and considered contained,” the Regional District of North Okangan said. “It has been determined that this was a flare-up from an old stash pile.”

A fire on the north-west side of Mabel Lake was spotted Saturday, July 10. The Baird Lake blaze is 1.1 hectare and listed as out of control.

A fire north of Sugar Lake, pictured Sunday, July 11, remains out of control. (Kyle John photo)

