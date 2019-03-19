Chicago police union wants federal probe in Smollett case

The police kept the investigation and Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself

The Chicago police union’s president alleges that the county’s top prosecutor interfered with the investigation of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett before recusing herself and wants the Justice Department to determine if she broke any laws.

WLS-TV in Chicago reports that Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham wrote the Justice Department following reports that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx asked Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to let the FBI investigate Smollett’s allegations that he was attacked by two masked men after the former chief of staff to former first lady Michelle Obama informed Foxx that Smollett’s family had concerns about the probe.

The police kept the investigation and Foxx recused herself. Her office charged Smollett with lying to police.

READ MORE: ‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge

Foxx’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mom concerned with needles found at Central Okanagan park
Next story
Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

Just Posted

Marionette show coming to Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Robin and the Timeless Forest is playing March 23

Revelstoke roads and weather

Special public avalanche warning

‘The whole city has changed:’ Okanagan woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks

An expatriate and Muslim students at UBC Okanagan deeply affected by white supremacist shooting

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warm, sunny days continue

Tomorrow is the first official day of spring — and it finally feels like it across the Okanagan

Revelstoke Skating Club takes audience to Dream World

The year end show was last week

Temperatures on the rise for the Okanagan Valley

Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

Mom concerned with needles found at Central Okanagan park

Maria Beinarowitz, who has a five-year-old son, said she’s noticed a fair amount at a Kelowna park

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

VIDEO: Vancouver police release clip of ‘life-altering’ 2018 assault in search for suspects

The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, outside Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in Yaletown

UBC Okanagan Heat athletes nominated for awards

28th Annual Athletic Awards Celebration will recognize the star athletes

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, to face second-degree murder charge in Toronto

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Most Read