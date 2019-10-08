Chicken products sold in Kelowna recalled due to safety concerns

Two products sold at Urban Fare have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to eat certain chicken products sold at a Kelowna grocery store because it may be contaminated.

According to the agency, two diced chicken products sold at Urban Fare in Mission Park Shopping Centre have been recalled over safety concerns.

The products include a 395 gram curried chicken and mango salad wrap and a 300 gram curry chicken apricot salad.

Several other products sold else where in the country were also included in the recall because they may be contaminated by listeria monocytogenes.

READ MORE: Portions of West Kelowna under water quality advisory – again

“This recall was triggered by the CFIA’s surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak,” stated the report published on Oct. 4.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.”

According to food inspection agency, food contaminated with listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

An interview request to Urban Fare was not immediately returned.

For more information on the recall click here.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

