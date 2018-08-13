(Black Press Media file)

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

A four-year-old child was taken to hospital on Sunday after being attacked by a cougar near Fernie.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said the child, whose gender is not known, was attacked while the family was fishing at Lower Morrissey Creek around 1 p.m.

The parents were able to fight off the animal and rush the child to hospital, after which the child was released.

Conservation officers sent out dogs to locate the animal, but had not found it as of Monday afternoon.

The service said there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Previous story
Ottawa agrees to send B.C. help in wildfire battle
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Just Posted

Nathan’s Notes: Thank you all for becoming a part of my story

“So what’s your story?” It’s a question I’d never really thought about… Continue reading

UPDATE: Gofundme created for family who lost home in Revelstoke

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire in the Johnson Heights… Continue reading

Okanagan air quality index poor due to smoke

Index for entire Okanagan Valley rated at 10+, or very high risk, because of wildfire smoke

Smoky skies for today in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Inversion layer trapping wildfire smoke

BC Wildfire calls Saturday a win

Lightning sparks 41 new blazes in Kamloops District

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

More fires have burned in B.C. already this year than did in all of 2017

Kayak in Indian Arm waters off B.C.’s Deep Cove and feast on famous doughnuts

About a half hour drive from Vancouver, Deep Cove is a great kayaking spot for locals and tourists

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Penticton RCMP trying to locate a missing man

Sheridan Graham was last seen Aug. 11.

Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Last week, a Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction ordering protesters to remove everything from the site

Gun used in Fredericton killings is legal, man had licence

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the long gun is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon

Ontario will sell pot online when legalization comes in the fall

There are further plans to have pot in private retail stores in early 2019

Woman missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

A search is now underway for Valerie Morris, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

Smoke and wind doesn’t stop 10th-annual Feast of Fields

Despite destructive winds, stormy weather and heavy smoke the 10th-annual Okanagan Feast… Continue reading

Most Read