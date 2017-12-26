Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

The Canadian Press

Police in southwestern Ontario say a toddler has been found safe after a car was stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day.

Ontario Provincial Police say a man and his accomplice stole a car that was left unlocked and running as a woman went into a store in Fergus, Ont., on the evening of Christmas Day.

They say the man was able to get into the car and fled after witnesses tried to stop him.

The car was found shortly after, abandoned at the side of a highway with the child still in the vehicle, unharmed.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking anybody with information about the suspects to contact police.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Thousands in Nova Scotia without power
Next story
Wintry conditions on mountain passes

Just Posted

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in Vernon

Ticket purchased in Kelowna also won more than $219,000.

Revelstoke Review’s most-read stories of 2017

Revelstoke continues to make its mark on the world and 2017 was… Continue reading

Rockets’ Dube named Team Canada captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

School board expresses concern over Big Eddy delays

Still waiting on preliminary layout approval after seven months

VIDEO: Passenger breaks out into song aboard B.C. ferry

Aboard a ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, passengers sang along to ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

Okanagan College’s Young Alumni Award winner to perform

Distinguished Alumnus Ben Klick to headline weekend of concerts at OC

Wintry conditions on mountain passes

The province is in full winter mode which means a winter driving mindset should prevail

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

UPDATE: Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

Most Read