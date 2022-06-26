Vernon Search and Rescue crews were getting ready to head to Enderby to help search for a child reported missing from a campground when they got a call that the child had been found safe. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue crews were getting ready to head to Enderby to help search for a child reported missing from a campground when they got a call that the child had been found safe. (Morning Star file photo)

Child found safely after wandering from Okanagan campground

Many locals in Enderby help in search for toddler Saturday evening, June 25

It was a trip to Enderby crews from Vernon Search and Rescue were happy not to make.

VSAR was called Saturday evening, June 25, to help search for a missing toddler, who had apparently wandered away from the Riverfront Campground near the Enderby Ball Diamonds.

“We were called to respond but the child was located as we were about to leave our SAR hall,” said Vernon Search and Rescue’s Trevor Honigman.

The child was found about 10 p.m.

Many locals helped in the search for the kid.

READ MORE: Man suffers serious head injuries in Lake Country ATV incident

READ MORE: Vernon beach closed in heat wave due to water quality advisory


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bay Area Newsmissing personNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue

Just Posted

Some snow in the upper peaks of SilverStar Mountain Resort is stopping the bike park from opening for the season. (Video still)
Ready to ride: SilverStar bike park opens

Revelstoke Football (Soccer) Team, 1921. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1184)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 23

Mama Mia opened on June 22 at Queen Elizabeth Park. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Mama Mia celebrates opening night in the park

Clara Maltby alongside her students at Revelstoke Secondary on June 23. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
‘It’s the kids’: Long-time high school secretary celebrates retirement