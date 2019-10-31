A screen grab from a video a Chilliwack man took of hundreds of cockroaches behind a refrigerator of an apartment he was about to rent. (YouTube)

Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Discovery came as he was signing rental agreement for $1,000-a-month suite

Dayne Finley thought he found a nice place to live in the downtown Chilliwack area for a rental price he could afford.

He decided to take the place for $1,000 a month and he was filling out the rental agreement at the kitchen counter.

That’s when he saw what he thought was a large pile of dirt between the refrigerator and the counter. He decided to take a closer look by moving the refrigerator, and he was shocked.

“I could not believe what I was seeing,” Finley said. “What I thought was a pile of dirt was a square-foot pile of thousands of cockroaches.”

He took a video of the scene before taking off.

The little creatures are seen scurrying up the falls in all directions in the 20-second video.

Finley didn’t want to share the video to shame any particular landlord and he didn’t want to identify the building. But he says he’s heard there are many low-rent buildings in the city with similar problems.

“They wonder why people can’t afford rent, are forced to live on the streets, but these are the kind of things we run into when we’re already paying way too much in rent.”

ALSO READ: Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

ALSO READ: Chilliwack family says mould driving them out of their rental home

Finley said since he’s shared the video on social media others have told him of similar issues in other apartments in surrounding areas.

“This is part of the reason there is such a rental crisis in B.C., because of over priced living situations like this,” he said.

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating
Next story
B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Ms. Frizzle turns school bus into submarine

Sonia Cinelli decorates her bus every year. This year, she went under the sea

Managing bears a part of daily operations in Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks

Their goal is to keep everyone and the bears safe

Editorial cartoon for Oct. 31

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 31

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Oct. 28, 1899 Three men suspected of… Continue reading

High three degrees today in Revelstoke

Mainly cloudy

Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Discovery came as he was signing rental agreement for $1,000-a-month suite

Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

Two years after pregnant Kelowna woman found murdered police probe at standstill

Police have no updates on the murder of Russia Nicholson two year after her death

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

WATCH: Ditch glitch saga continues in North Okanagan

No ditch at Castle hotel to catch draining pool water: transportation ministry

I’m Just Saying: The world still needs love

Jordyn Thomson is a reporter with the Western News

Investigators gather evidence following death of man arrested in Malakwa

An autopsy will be conducted but conclusive answers could be months away says IIO director.

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Most Read