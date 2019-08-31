Chilliwack woman randomly punched by man in brazen Penticton bathroom attack

Woman, 19, punched several times by random man who entered public washroom, police say

A man has been arrested after a bizarre incident in a Penticton public washroom Friday involving a woman and her adult daughter visiting from Chilliwack.

According to police, a man in his late 20s barged into a women’s public washroom facility at about 1:15 p.m. and began yelling and banging on the stall doors, Penticton Mounties said in a news release Saturday.

He was able to get into the 19-year-old daughter’s stall and began punching her several times, police said.

The two women managed to escape and yell for help. Passersby who overheard the commotion tackled the man to the ground as he ran out of the washrooms before officers arrived. Police did not release the exact location of the public washroom.

The daughter received minor injuries, Mounties said.

Police are now recommending assault charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

