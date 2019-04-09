China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

An orange tabby-style cat has likely used up more than a few of its nine lives during an unauthorized trip from China to B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC SPCA, North Cariboo District Branch)

An orange tabby cat is likely to have used up more than a few of its nine lives during an unauthorized trip from China to B.C.

The North Cariboo District Branch of the BC SPCA says the emaciated, six-year-old female was found inside a shipping container originally loaded nearly a month ago in Shenzhen.

READ MORE: Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

The container arrived by freighter in the Port of Vancouver and was shipped to Prince George, where the unnamed cat was found amongst the pallets, shredded cardboard and foam pellets inside the container.

No food or water was available, but it’s believed the cat survived by licking condensation that had formed on the container walls.

Animal control officers say the feline weighed just 1 1/2 kilograms when it was found by staff at an auto glass distribution company as they unpacked the crates.

The cat is quarantined while being nursed back to health and the SPCA estimates the cost to save it will reach almost $2,800.

Alex Schare with North Cariboo District SPCA says she knew right away the cat would have an amazing story, and would require life-saving care following weeks of starvation.

The cat is on fluids and receiving small amounts of food to ensure its body adjusts properly to renewed nutrition.

The strict quarantine is to ensure no diseases are passed to people or animals in this country.

“She has also undergone blood work and will receive a rabies vaccine and dental work when she is strong enough,” a release says.

Quarantine won’t end until two weeks after the rabies shot, so the cat will be under care for some time. The SPCA is appealing for donations to help defray the costs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Just Posted

Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

James LeBuke will swim for Team Canada in August in Budapest, Hungary

Proposed campsite at Begbie Falls

The area has seen an increase in overnight use and the ministry said it would like to accommodate it

Revelstoke roads and weather: chance of thunder storms

High of 10 degrees today

B.C.’s best in Junior B hockey face off in Campbell River this week

Cyclone Taylor Cup will see Revelstoke play Campbell River, Victoria and North Vancouver

Impaired driving for March in Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP issued 17 impaired driving violations

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Is this your peacock?

There’s a peacock on the loose in Lake Country

RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Financial crimes coexist with gangs, opioids, human trafficking, terrorism

Residents and cat escape North Okanagan home fire

BREAKING NEWS: House and two vehicles ablaze in field off Highway 97

Snow an unexpected surprise on Okanagan Connector

Snow is in the forecast for the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector

PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Horsefly residents enjoy up close and personal time with friendly moose

South Okanagan hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

A South Okanagan hunting guide has been fined

Most Read