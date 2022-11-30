Chlorine alarm closes Vernon pool

The alarm was triggered just before noon Wednesday

The Vernon Aquatic Centre has been temporarily closed due to the activation of the chlorine gas alarm.

The alarm was triggered just before noon Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to the pool.

The City of Vernon says lifeguards and maintenance staff followed safety protocol in evacuating all pool guests to the recreation centre’s auditorium.

Firefighters arrived on scene and are now assessing the situation with the Aquatic Centre’s maintenance team.

Few details are currently available but crews on site have confirmed that the small amount of chlorine was contained within the centre’s chlorine bottle room.

“Maintenance staff and the firefighters have reset and are monitoring the chlorine system. The system will be re-evaluated at 1 p.m. and a decision will be made at that time regarding re-opening of the pool,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services. “As soon as we have more information, we will provide it to the community.”

READ MORE: New Vernon Peanut Pool shaping up despite construction challenges

READ MORE: Referendum passes, Vernon recreation director retires

Brendan Shykora

RecreationVernon