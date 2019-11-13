Founder of Cirque du Soleil Guy Laliberte poses for a photograph in Montreal, Tuesday, June 21, 2011. One of the co-founders of Canadian circus performance show Cirque du Soleil is being questioned by authorities in Tahiti on allegations of cannabis cultivation. Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization Lune Rouge says Guy Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on his French Polynesian private island for his personal use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Cirque du Soleil co-founder taken into custody in Tahiti over cannabis growth

Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on his private island

A Canadian entrepreneur and co-founder of the circus show Cirque du Soleil has been taken into custody in French Polynesia over claims of cannabis cultivation, according to his company.

Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization, said Wednesday morning that Founder Guy Laliberte was being questioned by authorities in Tahiti.

The company says Laliberte is being questioned about cannabis being grown on Laliberte’s private island for his personal use.

They denied any rumours about his sale or trafficking of controlled substances in the Pacific nation.

Lune Rouge says it is collaborating with local authorities in their investigation.

The organization says Laliberte is a medical cannabis user.

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Sad day’ or ‘scam’? What to watch at Trump impeachment hearing
Next story
Mainly cloudy in Revelstoke today

Just Posted

Mainly cloudy in Revelstoke today

High four degrees

Mike Field Quintet playing in Revelstoke this Friday

The band is known for their bright and energetic music

Going by electric car: Revelstoke adventurer does 100 summits without fossil fuels

Documentary Electric Greg showing in Revelstoke Nov. 30

Revelstoke City Council considering giving themselves a raise

The proposal right now is an increase to $25,000 for councillors and $70,000 for the mayor

Revelstoke celebrates Remembrance Day

The Revelstoke Legion hosted the annual Remembrance Day ceremony Nov. 11. Hundreds… Continue reading

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Bill Murray dons iconic Hudson’s Bay scarf to watch Canucks game in Vancouver

Murray is in Vancouver to film The Now, a mini-series directed by Peter Farrelly

Police seek help finding missing North Okanagan man

Vernon resident Brent Erb has been missing since Nov. 5; police concerned for his health and safety

Penticton Vees acquire forward Lakoduk from Victoria Grizzlies

The Penticton Vees have acquired forward Darwin Lakoduk in a trade with the Victoria Grizzlies

Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

B.C. government grappling with multiple labour disputes by public-sector unions

Public-sector unions may have expectations of a labour-friendly NDP government

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Birthday boy: Pettersson nets 2 as Canucks beat Predators

Vancouver ends four-game winless skid with 5-3 victory over Nashville

Most Read