City awards tender for next phase of Big Eddy water project

Another phase of construction on the Big Eddy water project has been awarded to a contractor. (File photo)

VVI construction will be designing and building a second water reservoir

City Council awarded the contract for the construction of the second reservoir for the Big Eddy Water System to Revelstoke’s VVI Construction.

The negotiated proposal price came in at $712,335, excluding GST.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke trying to fill 11 positions

This phase of the work includes:

a bolted steel tank reservoir with a minimum capacity of 1,400 metres cubed

reservoir controls, piping, instrumentation and communications

site grading for the new reservoir

connections to existing pipes

Two-thirds of the funding for the project is coming from the Provincial and Federal Building Canada fund the other third is coming being paid for by the Big Eddy residents through a parcel tax. So far the city has spent almost $4.7 million on the project leaving just over $1 million left in the budget.

Other companies that submitted tenders for the project included Greatario Industrial Storage Systems Ltd., H2Flow Tanks and Systems and True Construction.

READ MORE: Caribou debate makes international headlines

VVI’s tender amount was the lowest by close to $140,000.

Further work plans for the project include completion of a third well, connection of the second reservoir to the system, completion of the SCADA system, installation of additional hydrants, installation of flow meters at the reservoirs, decommissioning of an existing test well and the development of a water model. The project also requires development of an asset management plan, development of a water conservation plan and development of a well closure bylaw as conditions for the grant funding.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.