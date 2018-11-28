Revelstoke city council approved amendments to the Fees and Charges Bylaw that will see water and sewer fees go up 10 per cent. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

City council approves 10 per cent water and sewer fees increase

Water fees for the Illecillewaet water project and sewer fees for reserves for future projects

City council passed an amendment to the fees and charges bylaw at yesterday’s council meeting.

The most significant changes in the amendment are a 10 per cent increase to water fees and a 10 per cent increase to sewer fees.

The water fee was increased five per cent in 2018, however city staff recommended a larger increase for 2019 in order to cover the rate payers portion of the cost of the Illecillewaet water crossing project. The sewer fee was increased in order to replenish reserves for upcoming infrastructure projects.

The report from city staff cited the defeat of the Development Cost Charge Bylaw update as the reason for the increased sewer and water fees and several of the city councillors voiced their desire to bring back the DCC discussion, however Allan Chabot, CEO for the city, reminded everyone that the proposed DCCs also asked for an increase in taxpayer contribution to water and sewer projects.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council defeats proposed Development Cost Charge Bylaw

READ MORE: Cost to Revelstoke taxpayers as well as developers affected by proposed bylaw

“As we need to have a fees and charges bylaw so that we can actually take care of the city business I am encouraging you to actually put this forward,” said Mayor Gary Sulz.

Amendments to the fees and charges bylaw that was approved yesterday include:

  • establishing a convenience fee for credit card transactions over $500
  • 1.7 per cent increase to garbage rates
  • 3 per cent increase to water services for Big Eddy residents
  • 5 per cent increase for cemetery fees and charges
  • new vehicle impoundment fee

As well as others.

Amendment to Revelstoke's Fees and Charges Bylaw for 2019 by Revelstoke Editor on Scribd

The city is accepting comments from the community on the proposed changes and will review those comments at the Dec. 11 council meeting prior to adoption of the amendment.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
