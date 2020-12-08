Lagoon equipment was upgraded in July 2018 in an attempt to deal with the smell. (City of Revelstoke)

Lagoon equipment was upgraded in July 2018 in an attempt to deal with the smell. (City of Revelstoke)

City council approves $90K contract for creation of Liquid Waste Management Plan

The plan aims to protect the environment and public as Revelstoke grows

A contractor has been chosen to work on the next phases of a Liquid Waste Management Plan for the city.

City Council approved the contract at $93,470 for McElhanney Ltd.

The plan’s primary objectives are to protect public health, environment and to properly consult the public.

The plan is created for approval by the Minister of Environment and will allow the city to make plans and take action to ensure the management, resource recovery and disposal of treated waste protects both public health and the environment now and as the city grows.

Having a completed Liquid Waste Management Plan will provide clear requirements when looking at long-term infrastructure in the city and will add credibility to grant applications in this area, said Steve Black, director of engineering in his report to council at the Nov. 24 meeting.

READ MORE: 2 year anniversary: Mayor Gary Sulz says collaboration is the best way forward

Stage 1 of the plan was completed in 2008 and saw current conditions defined, explored requirements and community goals. A list of options was development and short listed.

Stage 2 will see a detailed assessment of the options, additional technical and environmental studies and the selection of a solution. A draft was completed in 2012.

During the final stage a detailed study of the selection solution will be done, including the development of a financial plan.

A budget of $220,000 was included in the 2020-2024 five year plan for this project and the city received a grant that will cover 10 per cent of project costs.

Updates to the Storm Water Master Plan are also currently under way, with a budget of $100,000. This is a component of the Liquid Waste Management Plan.

The city is currently operating under a permit issued in 1973 and updated in 1993 from the B.C. Ministry of Environment allowing discharge of effluent from the municipal sewage facility of less than 4,152 metres cubed per day. In 2018 average daily flows were 2,700 metres cubed per day, which is 200 more than in 2019.

However, the discharge permit would not be issued under current provincial regulations and once the discharges exceed the authorized flows by more than 10 per cent, the city expects the province will require the plant to become compliant with current regulation, Black said.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners
Next story
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Just Posted

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor public and retail places on Nov.19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman arrested for allegedly refusing to wear a mask in Revelstoke restaurant

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

Lagoon equipment was upgraded in July 2018 in an attempt to deal with the smell. (City of Revelstoke)
City council approves $90K contract for creation of Liquid Waste Management Plan

The plan aims to protect the environment and public as Revelstoke grows

Iconic Mt. Begbie - a mountain the NCES has sought protection for over the years. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
North Columbia Environmental Society votes in favour of joining Wildsight

The decision still needs to be finalized and the merge could happen next year

Signage outside Revelstoke’s hospital. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
One more COVID case in Revelstoke since Friday

Interior Health urges people to continue following public health restrictions

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place jump to 28 on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Case count at Oliver care home jumps to 28

Penticton’s Village by the Station adds one more COVID case for a total of three

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Joy Road Catering, well-known for event catering and their farm market stand, is bringing a year-round bake shop and guest suites to Winnipeg St. Ground will break in January. (Rendering from Joy Road)
Well-known Joy Road Catering brings bakeshop and B&B to downtown Penticton

The culinary shop on Winnipeg St. just adds to this red hot entertainment district

Air Canada is suspending flights out of the Penticton airport starting January 2021. (Western News file photo)
Air Canada grounds Penticton flights indefinitely

The airline will halt service to Penticton in early 2021

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Dr. Juanita Crook, radiation oncologist for BC Cancer.
Dr. Juanita Crook named chair in brachytherapy for Interior B.C.

Crook is a radiation oncologist at BC Cancer

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Shuswap man duped in fake gold jewelry scam

Sicamous RCMP searched a suspect vehicle but could not prove the occupants’ involvement

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

Most Read