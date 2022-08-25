City council approves the naming of a street in Arrow Heights

Lanzo Lane was approved by the City of Revelstoke as a new street name in Arrow Heights

City council approved Lanzo Lane as the new name of a street in Arrow Heights. (City of Revelstoke)

The City of Revelstoke will name a new street in Arrow Heights after the Lanzos, whose family has been in Revelstoke going back as far as the 1880s.

The city council voted to name a road west of Airport Rd., off of Nichol Rd., Lanzo Lane. The Lanzos are a longstanding family in the community, with Giuseppe (Joe) Lanzo being listed as a pioneer of the town. However, the lane is specifically named in honour of Gina Lanzo, who was married to Vincent Lanzo—one of Joe’s sons.

An aerial view of the Lanzo farm in the 1950s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives)

Joe Lanzo came to Canada in the early 1890s from Coloza, Calabria, in Italy. He then started working with the Canadian Pacific Railway in Donald. While at Donald, Lanzo worked with a man named Dominic Gallicano, who had a wife still in Italy. When Gallicano went to get his wife and bring her to Canada with him, he also brought his cousin Maria Concetta Colucci. Lanzo married Colucci in Donald on Mar. 27, 1896.

The Lanzo farm in the 1960s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives)

Joe and Maria moved to Revelstoke in 1898. Initially, they moved to a section on Second St. East that was colloquially known as ‘Little Italy,’ but the Lanzo’s eventually settled outside of the main part of town that is modern day Arrow Heights.

The Lanzo’s had a plot of land that was about 80 acres, on which they farmed and had many different kinds of animals including ducks, horses, chickens, pigs, and more.

Mrs. Lanzo on the farm. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives)

While in Revelstoke, Joe and Maria had ten children, which included Vincent who then married Gina.

Gina lived in an adjacent property to the area that will be named Lanzo Lane, where her and her family farmed the land for over a hundred years.

After all their years in the town, there are still members of the Lanzo family in Revelstoke.

